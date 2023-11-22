More Americans are expected to ‘buy now, pay later’ for the holidays. Analysts see a growing risk
By CORA LEWIS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers are expected to use “buy now, pay later” payment plans heavily this holiday season, a forecast that bodes well for retailers but that has credit experts again sounding alarm bells. The short-term loans often come with consumer-friendly interest rates and allow shoppers to make an initial payment at checkout, then pay the rest in installments, typically over a few weeks, even months. That can be appealing to a shopper buying multiple gifts for family and friends during the holidays, particularly if they’re balancing other debt such as student loans or credit cards. But analysts say key features of the plans can make borrowing too easy and saddle consumers with excessive debt.