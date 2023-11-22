Hawaii’s governor wants to make it easier for travelers from Japan to visit the islands

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii leaders want to make it easier for tourists from Japan to visit the U.S. state by creating a traveler pre-clearance program. Gov. Josh Green and other state officials proposed the idea during a recent visit to Tokyo. Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday that Green hopes allowing travelers from Japan to save time at the Honolulu airport by completing immigration, customs and agricultural inspections before departure will help boost tourism to the islands. Tourism from Japan has been sluggish since the COVID-19 pandemic. Green says he will ask Hawaii’s delegation in U.S. Congress to help make a pre-clearance program possible.

