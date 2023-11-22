Fiji’s leader says he hopes to work with China in upgrading his country’s shipyards and ports

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji’s leader says that after meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, he hopes to collaborate with China on upgrading his nation’s shipyards and ports. Sitiveni Rabuka made the remarks to lawmakers in Parliament on Wednesday. Rabuka is generally seen as leaning less toward China than his predecessor Frank Bainimarama, and in a visit to Australia last month emphasized he was “more comfortable dealing with traditional friends” such as Australia. But in his Wednesday remarks, Rabuka highlighted the economic ties his small South Pacific island nation has forged with China over 50 years of diplomatic relations.

