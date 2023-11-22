Czech president approves plan introducing budget cuts, taxes. Labor unions call for protests

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Petr Pavel has signed into law an economic package of dozens of measures introducing budget cuts and increased taxes designed to keep the ballooning budget deficit under control. Pavel’s signature on Wednesday was the last step before the government proposal — which was approved by parliament — turned into law that would see Czechs pay more taxes on alcoholic beverages, in the country renowned for its beer, and medicine. Businesses would also pay higher corporate taxes. The measures should reduce the budget deficit by $4.3 billion next year and for 2025 by $6.7 billion. Labor unions are planning protests and strikes on Monday.

