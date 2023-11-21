U.S. fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two defense officials say U.S. fighter aircraft have struck two Hezbollah operations centers in Iraq. They say the strikes were in response to attacks on American bases that have escalated during Israel’s operations against Hamas in Gaza. Those attacks include the first use of a short-range ballistic missile against Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Tuesday. The U.S. fighter jets struck Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad. It was the second round of U.S. airstrikes Tuesday in response to the attacks on the Iraqi base.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.