The top contenders to lead the Netherlands, from a former refugee to an anti-Islam populist

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — No fewer than 26 political parties are seeking a share of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament in the Netherlands’ general election Wednesday. Only a few stand a realistic chance of providing the candidate who will succeed Mark Rutte as prime minister. Rutte led four coalitions over 13 years, making him the the country’s longest-serving premier. He is stepping down when a new government is formed. The main contenders to succeed him include Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, who would be the Netherlands’ first female prime minister. Others are anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, former European Union climate czar Frans Timmermans and lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt of the New Social Contract party.

