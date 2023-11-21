The journey of Minnesota’s Rutt the moose is tracked by a herd of fans

A moose on the loose in southern Minnesota has gained a herd of thousands of followers hoping to see the animal’s journey end safely. The young male moose was spotted Tuesday northwest of Minneapolis. Fans call the animal “Rutt” in homage to a scatterbrained moose from the movie “Brother Bear.” More than 18,000 accounts are following the moose’s travels on a community Facebook page as of Tuesday. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources big game expert told the Minnesota Star Tribune that moose typically only roam in northern Minnesota. The expert says the moose is likely looking for home territory or other moose friends.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.