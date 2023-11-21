Rosalynn Carter made a wrongfully convicted felon a White House nanny and helped win her pardon

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter used her powerful posts to address injustices as her husband rose in politics, especially those imposed as part of the racist Jim Crow system that prevailed in Georgia. The most personal of those cases involved Mary Prince Fitzpatrick, who went to Washington as White House nanny to Amy Carter with a felony murder conviction still on her record. The president of the United States was listed as her parole officer. The Carters were certain that she was wrongfully convicted, and stuck by her until she was exonerated. Jimmy Carter called her an integral part of the Carter family.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.