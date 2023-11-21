Rain helps ease wildfires in North Carolina, but reprieve may be short

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — Heavy rain and lower temperatures have helped slow down wildfires in North Carolina, including blazes that had prompted evacuations of homes and campgrounds. But an official from the U.S. Forest Service says the reprieve for crews on Tuesday may only last through the Thanksgiving weekend, since rain isn’t expected again for another 10 days. Over the weekend, a fire in North Carolina’s Sauratown Mountains prompted evacuations at a youth camp and a dozen homes. A ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service says it grew to more than 750 acres by Tuesday, but the rainfall helped crews reach 41% containment and the evacuations have been lifted.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.