Prince Harry to appeal to UK government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry plans to appeal to the British government to release evidence that is key to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail. An attorney for the Duke of Sussex said Tuesday at a court hearing that he would ask government ministers to lift restrictions that were imposed by an inquiry more than a decade ago into a scandal involving journalists eavesdropping on voicemails of celebrities, politicians and even murder victims. A judge ruled this month that the lawsuit brought by Harry, Elton John and other public figures could proceed to trial but could not rely on evidence that Associated Newspapers Ltd. had confidentially turned over to the inquiry.

