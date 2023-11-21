Police say 2 dead and 5 wounded in Philadelphia shooting that may be drug-related

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a shooting in Philadelphia has killed two men and wounded five others and police say the violence may have been drug-related. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford says the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and officers found four wounded men on the ground. They were taken to a hospital where two were pronounced dead. Stanford says three other wounded men walked into local hospitals but there’s no immediate word on their conditions. Stanford says about 70 shots were fired and five guns were found at the scene along with some drugs.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.