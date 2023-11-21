Pennsylvania governor appeals decision blocking plan to make power plants pay for greenhouse gases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro says he’ll appeal a court ruling that blocked a state regulation to make Pennsylvania’s power plant owners pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Still, the Democrat on Tuesday urged lawmakers to get to work on a better alternative. In a statement, Shapiro didn’t pledge to enforce the regulation, should his administration win the appeal at the state Supreme Court. His administration says his appeal rests on the need to preserve executive authority. The court case revolves around the centerpiece of former Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight global warming and make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel-producing state to adopt a carbon-pricing program.

