No one was injured when a US Navy plane landed in a Hawaii bay, but some fear environmental damage

HONOLULU (AP) — Concerns about environmental damage are looming a day after a large U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in a Hawaii bay. The Navy placed a floating barrier around the plane in Kaneohe Bay outside Honolulu on Tuesday. Residents are still concerned about damage to a reef in the area and how the military plans to remove the massive aircraft from the water. The Navy has not answered questions about extraction plans or environmental concerns. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it expects to conduct a damage assessment after the plane is removed.

