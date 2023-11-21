Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is putting some of his guitars up for auction

LONDON (AP) — Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler will sell off a collection of guitars he considers “old friends” at a Christie’s auction in London next year. The musician is putting 120 guitars and amps up for sale in London on Jan. 31. Estimated sale prices range from 300 pounds ($375) to 500,000 pounds ($625,000). The top lot is a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard with a cherry red sunburst finish. Knopfler’s distinctive finger-picking style drove hits for the British rockers including “Sultans of Swing” and “Money for Nothing,” The instruments will go on public display at Christie’s New York showroom Dec. 9 to 13, and at the auctioneer’s London headquarters from Jan. 19 to 30, 2024.

