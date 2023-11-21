Democratic division blocks effort to end Michigan’s 24-hour wait for an abortion

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills known as the Reproductive Health Act. The package, which was signed on Tuesday, will repeal regulations aimed at abortion providers, known as TRAP laws, that critics had said were designed to close abortion providers. The package’s scope was significantly reduced after Democratic disagreements on a repeal of the state’s 24-hour wait period for an abortion and legislation that would have allowed state Medicaid to pay for abortions. Democrats were forced to cut the two pieces of legislation after one Detroit Democrat objected. Michigan Democrats held a two-seat majority in the state House until earlier this month.

