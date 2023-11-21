After the dollar-loving Milei wins the presidency, Argentines anxiously watch the exchange rate

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The exchange rate is top of mind for millions of Argentines coping with triple-digit inflation. Now they are anxious for signs of what the victory of President-elect Javier Milei will mean for the value of the peso. It has tanked against the U.S. dollar in the past year. Inflation is running at an annual rate of more than 140%. Uncertainty about prices was rampant this campaign season, with many Argentines stocking up to beat potential post-election price increases. Inflation is a chief reason voters elected Milei, an outsider and right-wing populist who promised drastic measures to curb price hikes.

By DAVID BILLER and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

