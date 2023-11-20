Years after Parkland massacre, tour freshens violence for group of House lawmakers

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A second group of U.S. House lawmakers toured the building where Parkland high school students were massacred in 2018. Five Democrats and one Republican toured Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday, walking through the blood-stained and bullet-pocked building. The building will be torn down next summer but was maintained as evidence for last year’s trial of the shooter. Since Nikolas Cruz received his life sentence, groups of family members and government officials have toured the building to see what happened and how it could have been prevented. Rep. Jared Moskowitz hopes the tours will create momentum to strengthen the nation’s gun laws.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.