Think they’ve seen it all? Holiday gift ideas for the movie lover who wants more

It’s been a wonderful year at the movies for cinephiles, but what do you get for the film lover who has seen everything already? The holidays always bring anniversary releases of tried-and-true classics, like the 4K Ultra HD 25th Anniversary Titanic re-release. Or the tricked-out 4K sets of biggest hits from the year, like “Barbie” of course. But there are plenty of more unique options, at all price points. Those range from a high-roller ticket to the Sundance Film Festival in January, to a Criterion Channel subscription or a deep-cut T-shirt from Steven Soderbergh’s online storefront.

