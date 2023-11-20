Second suspect arrested in Morgan State University shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting last month at Morgan State University that left five people injured during homecoming celebrations at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore. Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say 18-year-old Jovon Williams was arrested Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts. Police have already arrested another teen they say was involved in the shooting. He hasn’t been publicly identified because he’s a minor. Williams was wanted by law enforcement since June in connection with a separate case. He faces federal gun and drug conspiracy charges out of Washington, D.C.

