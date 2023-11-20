Pop art to ballet, reach for a coffee-table read when choosing holiday gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — A good book packs power. A good book thoughtfully chosen as a gift can add a layer of joy. The holidays are a great time to track down just the right coffee table reads. This year’s crop doesn’t disappoint. There’s an overview of the work of famed Hollywood photographer Slim Aarons. There’s also an exhaustively researched book on the life and work of Lena Horne. The hit “Yellowstone” now has its own cookbook from the set’s catering chef who played himself on the series. Fashion expert Hal Rubenstein has a new book out highlighting TV’s most fashionable shows stretching back to the 1950s.

