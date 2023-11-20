North Korea will try again to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days
By MARI YAMAGUCHI and HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has told neighboring Japan that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite in coming days. Japan’s coast guard said Tuesday North Korea notified Tokyo of its plan to launch the spy satellite sometime between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30. The North’s notification came a day after rival South Korea warned it to cancel its launch plans or face consequences. U.N. Security Council resolutions any satellite launches by North Korea because they consider them as a cover for testing its missile technology.