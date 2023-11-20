New Mexico Supreme Court weighs GOP challenge to congressional map, swing district boundaries

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party has urged New Mexico’s state Supreme Court to strike down a congressional map that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region and reshaped a swing district along the U.S. border with Mexico. The high court heard oral arguments without ruling Monday on the congressional map from Democratic state lawmakers. Democrats say a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico remains competitive despite the ouster last year of an incumbent Republican congresswoman. The district is one of about a dozen that are in the spotlight nationally as Republicans campaign to keep their slim U.S. House majority in 2024.

