Mexico issues decree forcing private freight railway lines to give preference to passenger service

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government has issued a decree that will force private freight railway lines to give preference to passenger train service over their normal freight runs. The decree gives the two main private concessionary rail operators until Jan. 15 to present proposals for offering the service themselves. If they decline, the government will put the army or the navy _ which have no experience operating railways _ in charge of the services. Almost all of Mexican railway traffic currently carries freight. The biggest challenge could be three long passenger routes the government also wants to establish from central Mexico to the U.S. border.

