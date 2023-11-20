Germany pledges to invest 4 billion euros in green energy projects in Africa

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in African green energy projects until 2030. Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the pledge on Monday at a news conference on the G20 Compact with Africa summit taking place in Berlin. He didn’t mention any specific projects but said countries in Africa should benefit more from their wealth of raw materials and investing in them would give German industry reliable suppliers.” Compact with Africa is based on an initiative launched by Germany during its chairmanship of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations. It aims to improve conditions in the participating countries to make them more attractive for foreign private investment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.