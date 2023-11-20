A French bishop is accused of attempted rape in latest scandal to hit Catholic Church in France

PARIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a French bishop has been handed a preliminary charge of attempting to rape an adult man a decade ago. It is the latest of a growing number of accusations of sexual abuse by clergy in France. The French Bishops Conference says Bishop Georges Colomb denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors say the investigation was opened in May after lawyers for the Paris diocese reported an alleged rape attempt by Colomb in 2013. He is free under judicial supervision pending further investigation. Colomb asked the Vatican to step aside from his duties as bishop in June to prepare his defense.

