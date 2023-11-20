911 call center says it misidentified crossing before derailment of Chicago-bound Amtrak train

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — A 911 call center is taking some responsibility for an Amtrak train derailment last week in Michigan. Berrien County says it misidentified a crossing and contacted a different railroad to warn that a car was stuck on tracks. The Amtrak train with 200 passengers crashed into the empty car and a tow truck Thursday night about 70 miles east of Chicago. The Chicago-bound train derailed but remained upright. Berrien County says a software problem contributed to identifying the wrong rail crossing. Six people on the train were taken to a hospital, though their injuries weren’t serious.

