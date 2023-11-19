With the world’s eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in the West Bank, which faces its own war
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
QUSRA, West Bank (AP) — When Israeli warplanes swooped over the Gaza Strip following Hamas militants’ brutal attack on southern Israel, Palestinians say a different kind of war took hold in the occupied West Bank. Overnight, the territory was completely closed off. Towns were raided. Curfews imposed. Teenagers arrested. Detainees beaten. Villages stormed by vigilante Israeli settlers who wanted revenge. With the world’s attention focused on the fighting in Gaza, Israeli settler violence against Palestinians since Oct. 7 has surged to the highest levels ever recorded by the United Nations. Palestinians say this Israel-Hamas war has left them more scared and vulnerable than ever in recent memory.