The Pakistani army kills 4 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces killed four militants in a shootout during an overnight raid in the country’s northwest. The military says troops seized weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideout. The raid was conducted in the Khaisoor area of North Waziristan which served for decades as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out a major operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren. After a yearslong operation, the army said it had cleared the region of militants but militant strikes continue occasionally, raising concerns that the local Taliban found sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are regrouping in the area.

