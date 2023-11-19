LA Lakers briefly locked down inside Moda Center after gunfire in Porta Potty; Suspect identified

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man is in custody after police say he fired a gun after an “altercation” with a woman inside a porta potty near the Moda Center in Portland on Friday, according to police.

On Saturday, Portland police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Edward R. Murdock of Scappoose.

On Friday just after noon, the “altercation” between Murdock and a woman took place inside a portable toilet near the Moda Center ticket office, according to police.

According to police, the fight ended when Murdock fired a single gunshot. The woman, who was unhurt, ran from the scene.

Police arrived to find Murdock barricaded inside. Officers were able to convince him to leave the toilet and he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, police posted a picture of a gun they said had been “fished out” of the porta potty.

During this event, the Moda Center went into a brief lockdown. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the building and escorted to a safe area during that time.

Murdock is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and shooting a firearm in Portland. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Washington County, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

