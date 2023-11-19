Extreme weather claims 2 lives in Bulgaria and leaves many in the dark

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow have hit large parts of Bulgaria, claiming the lives of two people and causing severe damage in towns and villages. Residents in eastern Bulgaria said they never had experienced weather as severe as Sunday’s storm. A state of emergency was declared in the Black Sea city of Varna due to risks from the wind and torrential rain mixed with snow. Across the Black Sea, the severe weather caused widespread damage and travel disruptions in Turkey, including the break-up of a cargo ship, the evacuation of a prison and flight cancellations.

