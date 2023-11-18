A large metal gate falls onto and kills a 9-year-old child at an elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A large metal gate at an elementary school in Arizona apparently fell onto and killed a 9-year-old child who was trying to help close it, authorities said.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the Centennial Elementary School on Friday afternoon tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No other details have been released. The Associated Press emailed a request for more information to the sheriff’s office on Saturday.