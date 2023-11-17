White House denounces ‘irresponsible’ subpoenas from House GOP and says they should be withdrawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is firing back on a recent subpoenas issued by House Republicans targeting members of President Joe Biden’s family and his aides. A lawyer for the president says the subpoenas are ‘irresponsible” and says the Republicans’ impeachment push is an illegitimate endeavor that has failed to produce proof that Joe Biden did anything wrong. It calls on Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to withdraw the subpoenas and requests for interviews.

