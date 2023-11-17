Union workers at Stellantis move closer to approving contract that would end lengthy labor dispute

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union moved closer to approving a contract agreement with Stellantis on Friday as two large factories in Detroit voted overwhelmingly for the deal. A vote-tracking spreadsheet on the union’s website showed that 68.4% were in favor of ratification. The contract was leading by more than 9,600 votes with only three facilities yet to cast ballots. Voting at Jeep maker Stellantis doesn’t officially end until Tuesday. Workers at Ford voted 66.8% in favor with only one large factory uncounted, are to finish voting early Saturday. If the deals are approved, Ford and Stellantis would join General Motors in ratifying the record contracts, ending a contentious labor dispute that brought a punishing six-week series of strikes.

