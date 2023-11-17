The Moscow Times, noted for its English coverage of Russia, is declared a ‘foreign agent’

Russia’s Justice Ministry has added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents” in the country’s continuing crackdown on critical news media and opposition. The “foreign agent” designation subjects individuals and organizations to increased financial scrutiny and requires any of their public material to prominently include notice of being declared a foreign agent. The label is seen as a pejorative aimed at undermining the designees’ credibility. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect The Moscow Times, which moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022.

By The Associated Press

