Oakland Athletics agree to 1-year contracts with infielders Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have agreed to one-year contracts with infielders Miguel Andujar and Abraham Toro.

Oakland announced the deals on Friday. Andujar’s contract is worth $1.7 million, and Toro receives $1,275,000 under his agreement.

The A’s also claimed right-hander Michael Kelly off waivers from Cleveland and signed outfielder Daz Cameron to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training. Kelly, who went 1-0 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 big league games this year, was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Andujar, who also can play the corner outfield spots, was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Nov. 6.

Andujar batted .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs for the Yankees in 2018 but his production has dropped considerably. He has a .270 average with 39 homers and 149 RBIs in parts of seven big league seasons.

Toro was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on Wednesday for minor league right-hander Chad Patrick.

The 26-year-old Toro hit .444 (8 for 18) with two homers and nine RBIs in nine games for Milwaukee this year and .291 with eight homers and 58 RBIs in 96 games at Triple-A Nashville.

A switch-hitter, Toro has a .211 career average with 28 homers and 108 RBIs in five seasons with Houston (2019-21), Seattle (2021-22) and Milwaukee.

Oakland also announced that it had declined to offer a contract to infielder Kevin Smith. The 27-year-old Smith batted .185 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 49 games this year.

