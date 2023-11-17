More than 2,400 Ukrainian children taken to Belarus, a Yale study finds

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — More than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6-17 have been taken to Belarus from four regions of Ukraine that are partially occupied by Russian forces, a study by Yale University has found. The study, released Thursday by the Humanitarian Research Lab of the Yale School of Public Health, which receives funding from the U.S. State Department, found that “Russia’s systematic effort to identify, collect, transport, and re-educate Ukraine’s children has been facilitated by Belarus.” Ukrainian authorities have said that they’re investigating the deportations as possible genocide.

