Mississippi’s capital city is considering a unique plan to slash water rates for poor people

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager of the long-troubled water system in Missisisppi’s capital city has proposed a slight rate increase. It comes alongside what he said is a first-in-the-nation proposal to reduce water bills for some low-income people. Jackson interim water manager Ted Henifin introduced the proposal Friday. The plan is the culmination of a monthslong effort to increase revenue collections in a city where roughly one-quarter of the population lives in poverty. The proposal increases monthly water bills by about $10 for most Jackson residents. It reduces water bills for low-income people who receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by an average of $20 a month.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

