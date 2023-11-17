Madagascar’s Rajoelina takes an early lead in polls marked by boycott and low turnout

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina has taken a commanding lead in the island nation’s presidential election, which were boycotted by the majority of candidates and marked by low turnout. Preliminary results show the 49-year-old former DJ, who is seeking reelection, with 71% percent of the vote held on Thursday. His two nearest rivals have just over 10% each. Votes from less than 9% of the polling stations have been counted so far. The final official results are only due at the beginning of December. Ten candidates announced they were pulling out of the election this week, alleging that conditions for a legitimate and fair vote hadn’t been met.

