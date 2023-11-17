Golden Globes find new home at CBS after years of scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home at CBS after the troubled awards show lost its longtime home at NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved after years of scandal. CBS and the Golden Globes announced Friday that the 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7. The network declined to comment on the terms of the deal, including how long the agreement runs for. NBC broadcast the 2023 Globes on a one-year basis after the 2022 edition was essentially canceled. After a 2021 report revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, stars and studios boycotted the Globes before returning for this year’s awards.

