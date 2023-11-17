Georgia prosecutor seeks August trial date for Trump and others in election case

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday filed a motion to schedule the start of the trial for Aug. 5, 2024. Willis wrote that the proposed trial date balances potential delays from Trump’s other criminal trials and the speedy trial rights of the other defendants. Trump’s attorney said his client opposes Willis’ motion. A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep the Republican in power after he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

