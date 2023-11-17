Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Ethics Committee has filed a resolution to force a vote on expelling Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress. The resolution was announced one day after the Ethics Committee issued a withering report detailing evidence that Santos of New York converted campaign donations for his own personal use, such as trips to Atlantic City and the Hamptons. Santos easily survived an expulsion vote this month as lawmakers stressed the need for due process. But the completion of the committee’s report has generated new momentum for ousting the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos announced this week that he would not seek reelection.

