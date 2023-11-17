Convicted sex offender found guilty of hacking jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted child molester has been found guilty of hacking the jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium after the team learned he was a registered sex offender and fired him. The federal jury on Friday also convicted 53-year-old Samuel Arthur Thompson of producing, receiving and possessing sexual images of children, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and other counts. Prosecutors say Thompson, of St. Augustine, remotely accessed the jumbotron through a spare server at the Jaguars’ facilities and caused it to malfunction during three games in the 2018 season. He faces a mandatory minimum of 35 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 25.

