As fighting surges in Myanmar, an airstrike in the west reportedly kills 11 civilians
By GRANT PECK
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Reports from Myanmar say airstrikes by the ruling military in a western region have killed at least 11 civilians, including eight children. A leading opposition group and area residents say the Wednesday attack on Vuilu village, south of Matupi township in Chin state, also left four people wounded. Chin state has been deeply involved in the armed struggle against military rule since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. There has been an upsurge of fighting recently throughout the country, and the U.N.’s human rights chief on Friday issued a statement calling for restraint in military operations that could harm civilians.