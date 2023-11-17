A Canadian security forum announces it will award the people of Israel for public service leadership

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian security forum will present an award Saturday to the people of Israel following the Hamas incursion into the country that left some 1,200 dead and 240 abducted. Following U.S. Sen. John McCain’s death in 2018, the Halifax International Security Forum presents the award annually in his honor for leadership in public service. McCain was a regular at the forum and his wife, Cindy McCain, is due to present this year’s award to representatives of Brothers in Arms. The group started as a protest movement against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but transformed itself into the largest non-governmental aid agency in Israel to help those affected by the latest Israel-Hamas war.

