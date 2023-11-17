6 Colorado officers charged with failing to intervene during fatal standoff

DENVER (AP) — Six more Colorado law enforcement officers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis last year. The charges announced Friday brings the total number of officers prosecuted to eight in an incident that became an example for critics of what’s wrong with how police handle such calls. The deputy who shot Glass was previously charged and has pleaded not guilty. His supervisor pleaded guilty to failure to intervene on Thursday. The latest charges involve all the other officers who were at the scene. The charging documents do not detail exactly what the six officers failed to do.

