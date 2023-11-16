Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in a jealous rage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a 35-year-old woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong was convicted Thursday and faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Armstrong then fled to Costa Rica where prosecutors say she got plastic surgery to change her appearance. Wilson, a Vermont native, was an emerging star in professional gravel and mountain bike racing. Sentencing will continue Friday.

