Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Spain’s Pedro Sánchez reelected prime minister despite controversy over amnesty for separatists

By
Published 2:19 am

By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote. Sánchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him. The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content