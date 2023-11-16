South Africa refers Israel to ICC over Gaza attacks as pressure mounts to cut diplomatic ties

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country has filed a referral to the International Criminal Court for an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza. The move comes as South African lawmakers on Thursday were expected to debate a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and the cutting of all diplomatic ties with the country until it agrees to a cease-fire. Ramaphosa said Wednesday during a state visit to Qatar that South Africa believes Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed and hospitals and public infrastructure have been destroyed.

