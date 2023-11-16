RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more shots for newborns

NEW YORK (AP) — RSV infections are rising sharply in some parts of the country, nearly filling hospital emergency departments in Georgia, Texas and some other states. Federal officials say they are taking action to help counter the surge. On Thursday, they announced the release of 77,000 doses of a new RSV shot for newborns. The shot has been been in short supply since it became available three months ago. RSV is not expected to generate the kind of patient traffic seen last fall, when hospital emergency departments across the country were overwhelmed with sick, wheezing kids. But it could nevertheless strain resources in some places.

By MIKE STOBBE and KENYA HUNTER Associated Press

