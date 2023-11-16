Puerto Rico signs multimillion-dollar deal with Texas company to build a marina for mega yachts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government has signed a multimillion-dollar contract with a Texas-based company to build a marina for mega yachts in the island’s capital. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Thursday that two docks in San Juan are currently available to yachts and mega yachts, but there is limited space and basic services are not offered. The new marina to be built by Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC will cover more than 180,000 square feet. The marina will be able to accommodate a total of roughly six yachts at a time and will offer shore power and water connections, sanitary pumping and high-speed internet. The overall investment is between $12 million and $15 million.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.